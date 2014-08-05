Minor Counties: Herefordshire beat Cornwall by 266 runs

  • From the section Cricket
Cricket

Cornwall have suffered their second successive heavy defeat in the Minor Counties Championship after losing by 266 runs to Herefordshire at Truro.

The visitors made 363-9 in their first innings, with openers Liam Gwynne (70) and Alex Phillips (55) sharing 132.

In reply, Bradley Wadlan took 5-53 as Cornwall were bowled out for 159, with Matthew Rowe's 78 the only significant score.

Herefordshire then declared on 195-6 before bowling Cornwall out for 133.

Matthew Robins was the only baseman to score above 20 as he hit 49, while seven of his team-mates failed to make double figures.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story