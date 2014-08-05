Glamorgan monitoring Jacques Rudolph's shoulder injury

Jacques Rudolph is a worry for Glamorgan with a jarred shoulder

Royal London Cup: Kent Spitfires v Glamorgan Venue: Canterbury Date: 6 August Start: 14:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Wales sport online, updates on BBC Radio Wales and the BBC sport website

Glamorgan have an injury concern over their overseas star Jacques Rudolph for the Royal London One-Day Cup clash with Kent at Canterbury on Wednesday.

Rudolph jarred his shoulder during the county's narrow NatWest T20 Blast quarter-final defeat against Lancashire Lightning last week.

"We are taking Gareth Rees in case there is a problem," said coach Toby Radford.

Glamorgan are keen to bounce back from that one-run defeat at Old Trafford.

That was on the back of a 50-over loss to Nottinghamshire Outlaws 48 hours earlier.

"I'm sure there will be a little bit of disappointment," he added.

"When you had such a big game (against Lancashire and)… halfway through the game you really thought you had won it and then to lose by one run I think it takes a little bit to get over that.

"We are a professional side. We will have to turn up for a different competition, but one have started really well in. It's another big game for us."

The three-wicket defeat at the hands of the Outlaws leaves Glamorgan in third place in Group B with Kent in fourth having played one game fewer. Kent are playing Surrey at home on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Andrew Salter is hoping Glamorgan get back on the winning trail as they attempt to make it back-to-back final trips to Lord's.

"We have had a good start to the campaign - two wins out of three. We should have won the last one really (against Nottinghamshire)," said Salter.

"We are excited and trying to get to Lord's again because last year was awesome."

Glamorgan(from): J Rudolph, J Allenby, M Wallace, M Goodwin, C Cooke, S Walters, D Lloyd, G Wagg, D Cosker, A Salter, M Hogan, G Rees, J Harris.