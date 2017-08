England v India: Tourists name uncapped trio in ODI squad

From the section

Pace bowler Dhawal Kulkarni is one of the three uncapped players in India's limited over squad

India have named three uncapped players in their 17-man squad for the limited-overs matches against England.

Seamer Dhawal Kulkarni, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson and spinner Karn Sharma are all in line to make their debuts.

All-rounder Stuart Binny retains his place, but batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is omitted.

The tourists will play five one-day internationals, beginning in Bristol on August 25, and two Twenty20 games.

India ODI and T20 squad to face England: Mahendra Dhoni (capt & wk), Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Stuart Binny, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Umesh Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sanju Samson (wk), Karn Sharma.