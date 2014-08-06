Glamorgan no longer one-day underdogs, insists Graham Wagg

Graham Wagg celebrates a wicket in Glamorgan's NatWest T20 Blast win over Gloucestershire

Royal London Cup: Kent Spitfires v Glamorgan Venue: Canterbury Date: 6 August Start: 14:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Wales sport online, updates on BBC Radio Wales and the BBC sport website

Graham Wagg believes Glamorgan are no longer considered underdogs in one-day cricket.

The county play Kent at Canterbury on Wednesday as they bid for a knockout place in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Glamorgan reached the final of the YB40 in 2013 and narrowly missed out on reaching the NatWest T20 Blast Finals day this season.

"We are sort of seen now as one of the best one-day sides in the country," said Wagg.

It's a nice thing in a way to be an underdog, but now we are perhaps the team to beat in this competition Graham Wagg

"We are always known as sort of the underdogs and we have been for a number of years.

"It's a nice thing in a way to be an underdog, but now we are perhaps the team to beat in this competition.

"Unfortunately we lost in the [T20] quarter-finals [to Lancashire Lightning] but we would put ourselves up there [after reaching] the final [of the YB40] last year.

"We are feeling really positive. I think the guys are now just turning that corner."

Glamorgan went in to their clash with Kent in third place in Group B with two wins out of three.

Their only defeat was a three-wicket loss at the hands of Nottinghamshire at the Swalec Stadium last week.

"Two out of three - we would have taken that against the teams we played against," admitted Wagg.

"We should have won the last game against Nottinghamshire which was very disappointing.

"And losing the quarter-final [at Old Trafford] was a big kick in the teeth for us but we have picked ourselves back up."