England captain Alastair Cook says that Jimmy Anderson is the best English bowler that he has seen by "quite considerable margins" ahead of side's fourth test with India, which starts on Thursday.

The International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday that it will not appeal against the decision to clear Anderson over his fracas with India's Ravindra Jadeja.

Anderson has collected 371 international wickets in 97 test matches and needs just 12 more to equal Ian Botham's record as England's all-time leading wicket taker.

