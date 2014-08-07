Mark Wallace insists Glamorgan can bounce back from defeats

Glamorgan captain and Kent's Sam Northeast during the Royal London One-day Cup at Canterbury

Glamorgan captain Mark Wallace believes the county can still qualify for the Royal London One-Day Cup knockout stages despite two straight defeats.

Defeats to Kent on Wednesday and Nottinghamshire have followed wins over Surrey and Middlesex.

Kent eased to a six-wicket victory over Glamorgan on Wednesday to go top of the One-Day Cup Group B table.

"It's all to play for. Four to qualify - we have won two, lost two. A bit of a mixed bag so far," said Wallace.

"It's a reasonably short competition. If we win two and lose two in the next four games there's a good chance we will qualify."

Although Wallace insisted his team would be doing their best to win all four remaining games against Durham on Friday at the Swalec Stadium, Somerset, Warwickshire and Sussex.

Royal London One Day Cup - Group B Played Won Lost Tied N/R Pts Kent 4 3 0 1 0 7 Somerset 4 2 1 1 0 5 Nottinghamshire 3 2 0 1 0 5 Glamorgan 4 2 2 0 0 4 Warwickshire 4 2 2 0 0 4 Sussex 4 2 2 0 0 4 Durham 4 1 3 0 0 2 Middlesex 3 1 2 0 0 2 Surrey 4 0 3 1 0 1

But the county, still lying fourth in Group B, know they will have to improve after posting 209 all out with Kent reaching their victory target with 6.2 overs to spare.

"[It was a] Bit of a day to forget. Realistically we were just well below par," admitted Wallace.

"Not quite enough runs and when you are defending a low total you need early wickets and we didn't quite get them.

"Not a great day at the office. Another 40-59 runs on that pitch would have got us in the game. We didn't get them.

"We'll take this one on the chin and come back Friday [against Durham]."

Slow left-armer Dean Cosker took three wickets at Canterbury but was far from happy with the overall performance.

"We are a better one-day side than that. It's pretty frustrating all round. We have to learn and we have to learn quite quickly," he said.

"Pride in performance is heightened when we lose games. You dust yourselves off and put in better professional performances. It has to start soon or else we will be out of the competition."

The Kent defeat was their third in a row including losing their NatWest T20 Blast quarter-final against Lancashire by one run.