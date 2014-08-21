T20 Blast: Paul Horton beat traffic jam to lead Lancs to Finals Day

Horton has scored 255 runs in 11 T20 Blast innings this season

Lancashire one-day captain Paul Horton is hoping for a drama-free T20 Blast Finals Day after a traffic jam almost caused him to miss the quarter-finals.

Heavy rain forced their tie with Glamorgan into the reserve day.

Horton left Old Trafford early before being called back when the rain cleared - but traffic on the M60 nearly kept him out of the squad as Lancashire booked their spot at Edgbaston.

"I had a flap on for about 40 minutes," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Glen Chapple, Lancashire's captain in first-class cricket, added: "I was in a quandary as to who would take over.

"He was always going to make it but the preparation was shortened, which is no bad thing when you've been sat around for so long."

Lancashire head to their fourth Finals Day on Saturday, having lost only two of their 14 group games to finish top of the North Group before beating Glamorgan by one run in their quarter-final.

Finals Day, Saturday 23 August 1st semi-final: Surrey v Birmingham Bears 11:00 BST 2nd semi-final: Lancashire v Hampshire 14:30 BST Final 18:45 BST

Sydney-born Horton, 31, took over one-day captaincy duties from Chapple at the start of the 2014 season and has relished the opportunity.

"I've enjoyed the challenge of it, having a say in what I think is how we should set up and how we should play our cricket," he said. "Glen's given me full run of the side and of the decisions and it's worked well so far.

"Twenty-over cricket does follow certain patterns but at times you have to go with your gut instincts. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

"As long as you trust your gut, I don't think you can do any better."

Lancashire's successful T20 campaign has seen Kabir Ali take 19 wickets in 10 games at an average of 14.94, while Andrew Flintoff came out of retirement to play for the first time in five years, although both are struggling with injuries ahead of Saturday.

Jordan Clark took three wickets in one over against Glamorgan to help Lancashire get to Finals Day

Lancashire face Hampshire, who have won the domestic T20 title twice, in the second semi-final and Horton is confident his young side can succeed.

"Good teams are built not just on a couple of stars but on how you play as an 11 and I think that shows out there when we've played," he added.

"Our strength is that a number of people have stepped up and we don't rely too heavily on too many people.

"We're a dangerous one-day team. I think if we put that together and keep improving, this side can relive some of the glory years of the past."