England v India: Stuart Broad to have operation after tour

Stuart Broad has taken 494 wickets in all formats for England

England fast bowler Stuart Broad will have an operation on his right knee later this summer but expects to be fit for the World Cup and Ashes in 2015.

Broad took 6-25 as England dominated the opening day of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford.

Afterwards, he confirmed he requires surgery to address a long-standing patella tendonitis problem.

"It has got to the stage where it needs to be done," said Broad. "I should be fine for the World Cup."

Most Test wickets for England 383 - Sir Ian Botham (1977-1992) 374 - James Anderson (2003-date) 325 - Bob Willis (1971-1984) 307 - Fred Trueman (1952-1965) 297 - Derek Underwood (1966-1982) 261 - Stuart Broad (2007-date) 255 - Graeme Swann (2008-2013) 252 - Brian Statham (1951-1965) 248 - Matthew Hoggard (2000-2008) 236 - Alec Bedser (1946-1955)

Broad, who moved to 261 Test wickets to go sixth in England's all-time list on Thursday, said he will either undergo the operation after the final Test at The Oval, or following the five match one-day series in September, depending on the prognosis from a Swedish knee surgeon.

He expects to be out for about three months and return in time for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which begins on 14 February.

Before then, England face a one-day series in Sri Lanka during November and December, before heading to Australia in January to prepare for the World Cup with a triangular ODI series also involving India.

"The timing is not confirmed," added Broad. "The man is flying over from Sweden at the end of the Oval Test to have a look.

"In the past 18 months I could have had an op at any stage but it has got to the stage where it needs to be done.

"[Middlesex seamer] Toby Roland-Jones and [Surrey pace bowler] Stuart Meaker had it done at the end of last season and it's about three months, or three-and-a-half months.

"The 2015 schedule looks really busy so all the players will have to be as fit as they possibly can going into that period."

Broad's exploits with the ball put England into a strong position on the opening day at Old Trafford.

The hosts closed the day on 113-3, just 39 runs behind India's sub-standard 152 all out, and Broad says England's seamers deserve credit for their ability to capitalise on bowler-friendly conditions.

"I was a bit disappointed when we lost the toss because I thought it would be a decent deck for batting," said Broad. "Australia made 527-7 declared in the first innings here last year but we got lucky with the overheads.

"It clouded over and started swinging. Credit to the bowlers that we got the ball in that pitched up area. It's easy on bouncier wickets to fall into the trap of bowling too short. We challenged that shorter length and out catching behind the wicket was fantastic."

Broad is now hoping the England batsmen can pile on the runs on the second day, with Ian Bell unbeaten on 45, and with Joe Root, Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler to come of the recognised batsmen.

"To bowl a Test match side out for 150 and to be 30 short with seven wickets in hand is an amazing day of Test cricket for England," he said. "We're in a strong position and there's a lot of depth in our batting.

"Our plan is to bat once and bat big. We don't want to bat last on this wicket because there are already little signs of uneven bounce."