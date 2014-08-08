Derbyshire's Mark Turner in Northants loan

Turner has not played a first class match since April

Northants have signed Derbyshire seamer Mark Turner on a month's loan.

The 29-year-old former Durham and Somerset bowler has featured in just two County Championship matches this season, taking one wicket.

He has nine wickets at an average of 34.77 from his nine T20 Blast games.

"He has a lot of experience in all formats and will offer good competition for seam bowling slots during the next month," said Northants head coach David Ripley.

"As well as his bowling skills, he is a top fielder and will certainly add to that department if he is selected."

Turner has career figures of 60 first-class wickets at an average of 45.93 and 57 wickets at an average of 27.54 in one-day games.