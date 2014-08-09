Sri Lanka v Pakistan: Kumar Sangakkara hits 10th double ton

Kumar Sangakkara's knock of 221 means he has now scored more double-centuries than Brian Lara

First Test, Galle (day four): Pakistan 451 & 4-1 v Sri Lanka 533 Match scorecard

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara scored his 10th Test double century in the first Test against Pakistan in Galle.

The 36-year-old's knock of 221 lifted him one clear of Brian Lara in the list of most Test double hundreds, with only Sir Don Bradman ahead of him with 12.

Sangakkara started day four on 102, with Sri Lanka 252-2 in pursuit of Pakistan's 451 all out.

He faced 425 balls and hit 24 fours before he was stumped by Sarfraz Ahmed off Abdur Rehman.

His efforts helped Sri Lanka declare on 533-9 - a lead of 82 - and they then reduced Pakistan to 4-1 at the close of play.

Sangakkara is Sri Lanka's record Test run-scorer and now has a total of 11,886 runs.

He is just 67 runs behind fifth-placed Lara on the list of all-time record run-scorers in Test cricket.