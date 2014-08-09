BBC Sport - India performance against England pathetic - Michael Vaughan

India performance pathetic - Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says India forgot to "fight on the pitch" after capitulating to a Test defeat inside three days in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Vaughan labels India's performance "pathetic" and says there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel after England's struggles in 2014.

Moeen Ali is singled out for praise from Vaughan, calling the spinner a new "hero" for the fans as well as praising captain Alastair Cook.

Top videos

Video

India performance pathetic - Vaughan

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories