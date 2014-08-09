England v India: Mahendra Dhoni calls for batsmen to improve

Virat Kohli has scored only 108 runs in eight innings in the series

India captain Mahendra Dhoni said that his batsmen must improve following the innings and 54-run defeat by England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

The visitors were bowled out for 152 and 161 in Manchester to go 2-1 down in the series with one match to play.

"So far in this series, our batting has not clicked," said Dhoni.

"We've played with a fifth bowler and, more often than not, he has got the runs. That has camouflaged the performance of the top order."

India led the series 1-0 after victory in the second Test at Lord's, but defeat in Southampton - where they were dismissed for 178 in the second innings - ended England's 10-match winless run.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on BBC Test Match Special "India, you can only describe their display today as pathetic. There was no movement through the air, a hint of spin, but not a great deal and they just lost their fight. As soon as Gautam Gambhir got out it was almost as if they dangled a white flag from the dressing room and that is unacceptable from an international side."

At Old Trafford, India were reduced to 8-4 on the first morning after winning the toss, then, on the third day, lost nine wickets on the final evening including a collapse of 5-13.

Overall, none of their top four - Murali Vijay, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli - passed 20 in either innings.

"A few of them might be going through a lean patch," added 33-year-old wicketkeeper Dhoni, who made scores of 71 and 27 batting at number six. "In the past, this line-up has done well. The pitches have been good for batting, so we have to apply ourselves more.

"We are exposing Pujara, the number three. He is going in early, under pressure to face the new ball. Sometimes he might feel that he's better off opening."