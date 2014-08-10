Rebecca Grundy out of England squad, Stephanie Butler in

Grundy played all six matches for England in this year's World Twenty20

Left-arm spinner Rebecca Grundy has been ruled out of England's summer internationals with a groin injury.

The 24-year-old's place in the squad for the Test against India at Wormsley, which begins on Wednesday, goes to uncapped Staffordshire off-spinner Stephanie Butler, 19.

Uncapped seamer Sonia Odedra will now stay with the squad for the three subsequent one-dayers against India.

All-rounder Danielle Wyatt returns for the Twenty20 games with South Africa.

Paul Shaw, head of England women's performance, said: "This is very disappointing news for Becky, who will now undergo the necessary treatment and rehabilitation to get back to full fitness as quickly as possible.

"Stephanie Butler has been included in an England squad for the first time, after enjoying a good season in county cricket and also impressing with her performances for the England women's academy in Sri Lanka over the winter."

Revised England squad: Charlotte Edwards (capt), Heather Knight (vice capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt (ODIs & T20s only), Stephanie Butler (Test only), Kathryn Cross, Natasha Farrant (T20s only), Lydia Greenway, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Amy Jones (wk), Sonia Odedra (Test and ODIs only), Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor (wk), Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt (T20s only).