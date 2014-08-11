Glamorgan wicket reported after defeat by Durham

Glamorgan's Graham Wagg is bowled during the One-Day Cup match against Durham. He was in good company - all 20 wickets fell.

Glamorgan face an investigation after the wicket used for their One-Day Cup defeat by Durham was reported to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The Welsh county lost by 52 runs in a match that saw both teams bowled out within 45 overs at the Swalec Stadium.

Umpires Peter Willey and Mark Benson reported the pitch which was being used for the first time since being re-lain in October 2013.

Glamorgan could be deducted points if the wicked is declared sub-standard.

A delegation from the game's governing body is expected to inspect the wicket this week.

Durham were bowled out for 185 in 45 overs and Glamorgan managed only 133 in reply before being dismissed in 41.1 overs.

After the game, Glamorgan's head coach Toby Radford said he was disappointed with the pitch.

"It was definitely a poor pitch," he said. "It was purely a bowler's pitch."

Glamorgan are back in action in the One-Day Cup on Tuesday, 12 August when they face Somerset at Taunton.