Angus Robson: Leicestershire opener signs new contract

Robson, like his brother Sam, was born in Australia but has a UK passport

Batsman Angus Robson has signed a new one-year deal at Leicestershire.

The 22-year-old younger brother of England's Sam Robson is the club's leading scorer in the County Championship this season, with 764 runs at an average of 36.

Leicestershire director of cricket Phil Whitticase said: "We are really pleased that Angus has extended his contract.

"He earned the right to be in the side at the start of the season and has gone from strength to strength since then."

Robson, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of the summer, has made eight half-centuries on the Championship this season and a hundred in a tour match against India.

Whitticase added: "We are now looking for Angus to keep his excellent season going and look forward to him continuing his development with us."