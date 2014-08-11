Matt Machan leads Scotland against New Zealand A

Matt Machan made his Scotland debut in March 2013

Matt Machan will captain Scotland for the first time in this month's three 50-over matches against New Zealand A.

The 23-year-old Sussex all-rounder steps up since regular skipper Kyle Coetzer has county commitments and Preston Mommsen is injured.

Matthew Cross, Ruaidhri Smith and Gavin Main are also ruled out with injuries.

Calum MacLeod is unavailable for the games at Ayr (15 & 17 August) but will return from Durham duty to play in the 21 August fixture in Edinburgh.

George Munsey could make his debut, with the 21-year-old left-handed batsman included after some eye-catching performances in the North Sea Pro Series and at Scotland Development level.

Wicketkeeper David Murphy returns from a hand injury which has forced him to miss most of the season with Northamptonshire.

New Zealand A head for Scotland after victories over the England Lions and Sri Lanka A.

Scotland squad for opening match in Ayr on 15 August:

Matt Machan (capt), Hamish Gardiner, Craig Wallace, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Josh Davey, Michael Leask, Majid Haq, David Murphy, Safyaan Sharif, Iain Wardlaw, Alasdair Evans.