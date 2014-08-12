Leicestershire: Mike Siddall to step down from chief executive role

Mike Siddall ran the club for four years

Leicestershire chief executive Mike Siddall will leave the post at the end of the season.

Siddall joined on a temporary basis in June 2010, but stayed on to help solve the club's financial problems.

He oversaw Leicestershire's T20 victory in 2011 and helped set plans in place for the development of Grace Road.

Siddall told the club's official website: "I am proud of what has been achieved during the last four years on an extremely tight budget."