Derbyshire: Mark Footitt & Tony Palladino sign new deals

  • From the section Cricket
Mark Footitt
Footitt has taken 54 wickets in a struggling Derbyshire side this season

Derbyshire pacemen Tony Palladino and Mark Footitt have signed new contracts.

Both players have impressed in a struggling side and have agreed deals until the end of the 2016 season.

Palladino, 31, has scored taken 33 first-class wickets and scored more than 250 runs, while Footitt, 28, has claimed 71 victims in all competitions.

"They will be integral parts of our bowling unit as we build a winning squad for 2015 and beyond," said performance director Graeme Welch.

"When he's on song, Mark adds something different to the bowling unit because he's left-arm and consistently up around 90 miles-per-hour. And I'm sure there's still plenty more to come.

"Tony is a consistent performer in all forms and has proven that he can take wickets in all formats. He also offers a useful batting option down the order."

Footitt began his career with Notts but moved to Derby in 2010, while Palladino arrived from Essex the following year.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story