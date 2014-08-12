Derbyshire: Mark Footitt & Tony Palladino sign new deals

Footitt has taken 54 wickets in a struggling Derbyshire side this season

Derbyshire pacemen Tony Palladino and Mark Footitt have signed new contracts.

Both players have impressed in a struggling side and have agreed deals until the end of the 2016 season.

Palladino, 31, has scored taken 33 first-class wickets and scored more than 250 runs, while Footitt, 28, has claimed 71 victims in all competitions.

"They will be integral parts of our bowling unit as we build a winning squad for 2015 and beyond," said performance director Graeme Welch.

"When he's on song, Mark adds something different to the bowling unit because he's left-arm and consistently up around 90 miles-per-hour. And I'm sure there's still plenty more to come.

"Tony is a consistent performer in all forms and has proven that he can take wickets in all formats. He also offers a useful batting option down the order."

Footitt began his career with Notts but moved to Derby in 2010, while Palladino arrived from Essex the following year.