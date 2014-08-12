One-Day Cup: Graham Onions suffers side strain against Notts

Onions has taken 10 wickets in the One-Day Cup this season

Durham bowler Graham Onions will have a scan on Wednesday after suffering a side strain during his side's One-Day Cup game against Nottinghamshire.

The 31-year-old was forced off the field after bowling just three deliveries of his first over.

Onions has already missed two months of the season with a back problem and only returned to action last month.

The seamer, who last played for England against the West Indies in June 2012, had surgery on his back in 2010.

Last Friday, Onions took three wickets in an over and finished with figures of 4-48 as Durham defeated Glamorgan in a low-scoring match.