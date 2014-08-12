England ready for professional era debut against India - Shrubsole

Somerset's Anya Shrubsole is one of 18 players to be awarded central contracts

England women v India women Date: 13-16 August Location: Sir Paul Getty's Ground, Wormsley Coverage: Days one & two: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra from 10:45 BST and daily reports on BBC Sport website Days three & four: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Sport website from 10:45 BST and daily reports

England women's seam bowler Anya Shrubsole acknowledges they face raised expectations after going professional.

The side begin a four-day Test against India on Wednesday.

It will be England's first match since the team went full-time in May by giving central contracts to 18 players.

Shrubsole said: "I think with all the extra recognition that is coming for us we know that we need to keep putting on the performances in the field because that's what really matters."

The series against India will consist of the forthcoming Test followed by three one-day matches.

England's chosen 18 Charlotte Edwards (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Natasha Farrant, Lydia Greenway, Laura Marsh (all Kent); Katherine Brunt, Danielle Hazell, Lauren Winfield (all Yorkshire); Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Taylor (Sussex); Jenny Gunn, Danielle Wyatt (Nottinghamshire); Rebecca Grundy, Amy Jones (Warwickshire); Heather Knight (Berkshire); Kathryn Cross (Lancashire); Anya Shrubsole (Somerset); Natalie Sciver (Surrey).

England will then play three Twenty20 internationals against South Africa in September.

Vice-captain Heather Knight said earlier this month that England's women should play more Tests, with the match against India set to be only their fourth since 2011.

But the team's move towards professionalism was underlined last month when they signed their first standalone sponsorship deal, a two-year agreement with Kia Motors. Previous arrangements had been part of sponsorship deals with the entire England set-up.

Going professional has allowed England more time to prepare at their Loughborough training base, which Shrubsole believes will work in their favour.

She said: "We've been working really hard, having two-day camps every week up at Loughborough so hopefully all that hard work will translate on to the pitch."

England women's fixtures v India v South Africa 13-16 Aug: Only Test (Wormsley) 1 Sep: 1st T20I (Chelmsford) 21 Aug: 1st ODI (Scarborough) 3 Sep: 2nd T20I (Northampton) 23 Aug: 2nd ODI (Scarborough) 7 Sep: 3rd T20I (Edgbaston( 25 Aug: 3rd ODI (Lord's)

Opponents India are playing their first Test in eight years.

Captain Mithali Raj, vice-captain Karuna Jain and medium-pace bowler Jhulan Goswami are the three players in the 15-strong squad who remain from their last Test - a five-wicket win over England at Taunton in 2006.

Shrubsole added: "This will be a different challenge. The Indians haven't played a Test match for eight years so I think they are looking forward to it as well. Hopefully it will be a really good game.

"I think it will be a bit of an advantage but I think it is up to us to make use of that advantage. We know that they are going to be a really tough team. They enjoy playing Test-match cricket so hopefully it will be a good game."