Leinster clinch Inter-Pro title after rain-affected draw

Craig Ervine hit 131 from 176 balls for the Northern Knights at Waringstown

Leinster Lightning won the Inter-Provincial Championship after their rain-hit game with the Northern Knights petered out into a draw on Thursday.

Knights batsmen went on to total 131 as he shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 192 with Andrew White.

Ireland's most capped player White was unbeaten on 87 as the Knights declared on 312-4 at lunch at Waringstown.

In reply, Leinster reached 205-3 with Kenny Carroll hitting 77 and Ben Ackland notching 54.

Leinster are back in action on Saturday when they face the North West Warriors at Strabane in the a 50-over game.