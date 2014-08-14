Leinster clinch Inter-Pro title after rain-affected draw
-
- From the section Cricket
Leinster Lightning won the Inter-Provincial Championship after their rain-hit game with the Northern Knights petered out into a draw on Thursday.
Knights batsmen went on to total 131 as he shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 192 with Andrew White.
Ireland's most capped player White was unbeaten on 87 as the Knights declared on 312-4 at lunch at Waringstown.
In reply, Leinster reached 205-3 with Kenny Carroll hitting 77 and Ben Ackland notching 54.
Leinster are back in action on Saturday when they face the North West Warriors at Strabane in the a 50-over game.