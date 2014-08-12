Glamorgan: 'Fantastic' Jacques Rudolph praised by Mark Wallace

Jacques Rudolph's century against Somerset was his second in the One-Day Cup this season. He scored 101 against Nottinghamshire on 30 July.

Glamorgan captain Mark Wallace paid tribute to opening batsman Jacques Rudolph after his century set-up a 95-run win over Somerset.

The former South Africa Test batsman scored 111 as the Welsh County clinched a crucial One-Day Cup win at Taunton.

"Jacques has been absolutely fantastic since he's been here," said Wallace.

However, Glamorgan could be docked points on Wednesday of if the wicket for their game against Durham on 8 August is ruled sub-standard.

Durham won a low-scoring match by 52 runs, with the pitch being reported to the England and Wales Cricket Board by umpires Peter Willey and Mark Benson.

A pitch panel hearing will rule on the wicket on Wednesday afternoon.

"Hopefully we won't get docked any points, but if we do we'll take it on the chin and we'll move on," added Wallace.

Murray Goodwin contributed 62 to Glamorgan's total of 289-6 in the win over Somerset.

"It's a bit of a shame, but we've got two games left and if we win them both, then whatever happens in that hearing we will probably qualify."

The win lifts the Welsh county to fifth place in Group B, with six points with two matches left to play.

Those matches are against Warwickshire at Swansea on Thursday, 14 August and Sussex at Hove on 20 August.

Wallace believes their confidence will be high after a good team performance ended a three-match losing run in the tournament.

Rudolph was ably supported by Murray Goodwin (62) and Chris Cooke (60) as Glamorgan scored 289-6.

And the hosts never looked like threatening their revised Duckworth/Lewis target of 303 with seamer Michael Hogan returning figures of 3-19 as Somerset were dismissed for 207 in 40 overs.

"We've had a bit of a wobble in this competition, but to get back on the horse so to speak in that sort of manner was fantastic," said Wallace.

"That was fantastic in the field and with the bat and ball.

"To win by that sort of margin down here against a good Somerset side is a real credit to us."