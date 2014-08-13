Stuart Broad: Joe Root likens broken nose to Mike Gatting injury

Broad was hit by a bouncer from India pace bowler Varun Aaron

Fifth Test: England v India, The Oval Dates: 15-19 August Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

England batsman Joe Root has compared Stuart Broad's new looks to those of former captain Mike Gatting.

Seamer Broad, 28, broke his nose during England's win over India in the third Test, while Gatting did likewise against West Indies in 1986.

Mike Gatting had his nose broken in Jamaica in 1986

"There aren't many times I've put Mike Gatting's and Stuart Broad's looks in the same sentence, but on this occasion they're pretty similar," said Root.

Broad did not train on Wednesday, ahead of Friday's final Test at The Oval.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Broad's absence from training was planned and he remains available for the finale to the five-match series, which England lead 2-1.

Broad top-edged a pull off Varun Aaron between his helmet and grille during England's first innings at Old Trafford on Saturday.

He retired hurt on 12 and did not take to the field in India's second innings as England won by an innings and 54 runs.

Gatting, now the managing director of cricket partnerships at the ECB, was hit by a Malcolm Marshall bouncer during a one-day international in Jamaica, which left him with a broken nose and two black eyes.

Broad took 6-25 in India's first innings at Old Trafford

Broad tweeted a photograph of his face after receiving hospital treatment this week, adding that he may wear a protective mask at The Oval.

Root said: "He's got something prepared, so watch this space.

"It's not nice to see. Even if an opposition player takes a blow, you don't want to have to witness it.

"You don't want to see your mates go through something like that, but he's big enough and ugly enough to look after himself."

England squad: Alastair Cook (Essex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Ian Bell (Warwickshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wk), Steven Finn (Middlesex), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Sam Robson (Middlesex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).