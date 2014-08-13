Tom Jewell: Surrey to release all-rounder

Jewell has taken 19 wickets at an average of 27.42 in nine first-class appearances

All-rounder Tom Jewell will leave Surrey at the end of this season after they decided not to renew his contract.

The 23-year-old came through Surrey's youth system and made his first-class debut in 2008.

In total Jewell has made 17 appearances for the Oval club but has not featured in any format so far this season.

"I would like to thank Tom for everything he has offered the club during his time here," said Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart.

"We would like to wish him the very best of luck in his future."