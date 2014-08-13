England women v India: Hosts fight back in Test at Wormsley

Anya Shrubsole claimed one of six India wickets to fall on the first day at Wormsley

Women's Test, Wormsley (day one of four): England 92 v India 87-6 Scorecard

England women were bowled out for 92 before reducing India to 87-6 on the first day of the only Test at Wormsley.

Sarah Taylor, who made 30, was the only player to score more than 12 as England - asked to bat first after losing the toss - were dismissed in 42 overs.

Nagarajan Niranjana took 4-19 for India before England seamer Jenny Gunn claimed 4-13.

After the four-day Test, the sides meet in three one-day internationals.

England women v India 13-16 Aug: Only Test, Wormsley 21 Aug: 1st ODI, Scarborough 23 Aug: 2nd ODI, Scarborough 25 Aug: 3rd ODI, Lord's

"It was good fun to bowl today," said 28-year-old Gunn, who broke an opening stand of 40 in the first over of a 12-over spell.

"I didn't want [captain] Charlotte [Edwards] to take the ball out of my hand.

"The key was bowling a bit fuller and pitching it up. With Sarah Taylor standing up to the stumps, she took two great catches."

This Test is England's first match since they became full-time professionals in May by giving central contracts to 18 players.