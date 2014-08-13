England women v India: Hosts fight back in Test at Wormsley

Anya Shrubsole
Anya Shrubsole claimed one of six India wickets to fall on the first day at Wormsley
Women's Test, Wormsley (day one of four):
England 92 v India 87-6
Scorecard

England women were bowled out for 92 before reducing India to 87-6 on the first day of the only Test at Wormsley.

Sarah Taylor, who made 30, was the only player to score more than 12 as England - asked to bat first after losing the toss - were dismissed in 42 overs.

Nagarajan Niranjana took 4-19 for India before England seamer Jenny Gunn claimed 4-13.

After the four-day Test, the sides meet in three one-day internationals.

England women v India
13-16 Aug: Only Test, Wormsley
21 Aug: 1st ODI, Scarborough
23 Aug: 2nd ODI, Scarborough
25 Aug: 3rd ODI, Lord's

"It was good fun to bowl today," said 28-year-old Gunn, who broke an opening stand of 40 in the first over of a 12-over spell.

"I didn't want [captain] Charlotte [Edwards] to take the ball out of my hand.

"The key was bowling a bit fuller and pitching it up. With Sarah Taylor standing up to the stumps, she took two great catches."

This Test is England's first match since they became full-time professionals in May by giving central contracts to 18 players.

