England women v India: Hosts fight back in Test at Wormsley
-
- From the section Women's Cricket
|Women's Test, Wormsley (day one of four):
|England 92 v India 87-6
|Scorecard
England women were bowled out for 92 before reducing India to 87-6 on the first day of the only Test at Wormsley.
Sarah Taylor, who made 30, was the only player to score more than 12 as England - asked to bat first after losing the toss - were dismissed in 42 overs.
Nagarajan Niranjana took 4-19 for India before England seamer Jenny Gunn claimed 4-13.
After the four-day Test, the sides meet in three one-day internationals.
|England women v India
|13-16 Aug: Only Test, Wormsley
|21 Aug: 1st ODI, Scarborough
|23 Aug: 2nd ODI, Scarborough
|25 Aug: 3rd ODI, Lord's
"It was good fun to bowl today," said 28-year-old Gunn, who broke an opening stand of 40 in the first over of a 12-over spell.
"I didn't want [captain] Charlotte [Edwards] to take the ball out of my hand.
"The key was bowling a bit fuller and pitching it up. With Sarah Taylor standing up to the stumps, she took two great catches."
This Test is England's first match since they became full-time professionals in May by giving central contracts to 18 players.
|Coverage details
|Days one & two: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from 10:45 BST and daily reports on BBC Sport website; Days three & four: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Sport website from 10:45 BST and daily reports