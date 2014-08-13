Glamorgan docked two points for preparing poor pitch
Glamorgan have been docked two points for preparing a poor pitch for their defeat by Durham in the One-Day Cup.
Durham won a low-scoring match by 52 runs, with the pitch being reported to the England and Wales Cricket Board by umpires Peter Willey and Mark Benson.
The two-point penalty will be suspended and applied to the equivalent competition in 2015.
Glamorgan were previously reported for a poor pitch in 2007, where they were deducted eight points.