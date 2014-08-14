BBC Sport - England v India: Alistair Cook praises Stuart Broad

Cook hails 'world class' Broad

  • From the section Cricket

England captain Alastair Cook says it is "great news" that "world class bowler" Stuart Broad should be fit to play in the final Test against India at The Oval.

Broad suffered a broken nose during England's fourth-Test victory last weekend and may take to the field wearing a protective face mask.

Cook says that it will be a "great way to end the summer" if England, who have fought back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1, go on to win the series.

Top videos

Video

Cook hails 'world class' Broad

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories