England captain Alastair Cook says it is "great news" that "world class bowler" Stuart Broad should be fit to play in the final Test against India at The Oval.

Broad suffered a broken nose during England's fourth-Test victory last weekend and may take to the field wearing a protective face mask.

Cook says that it will be a "great way to end the summer" if England, who have fought back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1, go on to win the series.