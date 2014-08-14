One-Day Cup: Gloucestershire captain wants home advantage

Klinger has scored 226 runs in the One-Day Cup this season

Gloucestershire captain Michael Klinger has urged his side to secure a home quarter-final in the One-Day Cup.

Wednesday's win over Worcestershire made sure of Gloucestershire's progression to the last eight of the 50-over competition.

They will make sure of a home draw at Bristol if they can beat Derbyshire in their last Group A game and Essex lose to Northants.

"It's in our own hands to see if we can get that position," said Klinger.

"To get a packed-out crowd in Bristol would be great.

"I don't want to make any predications. We know we are in the finals now and it would be great to host one.

"But then we've won our away games as well so we're confident that wherever we have to play the quarter-final, we'll have success."

Gloucestershire's recent List A form YB40 2013: Fourth in group C. Did not reach knockout stages CB40 2012: Third in group A. Did not reach knockout stages CB40 2011: Sixth in group C. Did not reach knockout stages CB40 2010: Third in group B. Did not reach knockout stages Friends Provident Trophy 2009: First in group C. Lost to Sussex in semi-finals

Gloucestershire's last List A trophy came in 2004 and they have not reached the knockout stages since 2009, when they were losing semi-finalists.

This term they have won four of their five group matches and are level on points at the top of the table, behind Essex and Yorkshire on run rate.

"We keep doing enough each game to win. At times, we're probably not at our best but we're beating opposition on the day and we're doing that consistently in this competition," added Klinger.

"As a group we're playing good one-day cricket and it suits our team. Any team can come out and say that but our actions have shown it, which is great."