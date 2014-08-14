England women v India: Hosts hold slender 88-run lead in Test

England bowler Kate Cross took three wickets in India's first innings total of 114

Women's Test, Wormsley (day two of four): England 92 & 110-6 v India 114 Scorecard

England women hold an 88-run lead in their second innings after two days of their Test match against India.

Having been bowled out for just 92 in their first innings on day one, Charlotte Edwards's side limited India to 114 in reply - a lead of 22.

Jenny Gunn claimed 5-19 while fellow seam bowler Kate Cross took 3-29 at the Sir Paul Getty's Ground, Wormsley.

England struggled once again with the bat in their second innings to be reduced to 110-6 at stumps.

Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor - top scorer in England's first innings - remains unbeaten on 30 with Gunn two not out at the other end.

Taylor said: "We needed to dig in and stick around because India are in a strong position.

"It's not a natural role for me to defend but it was essential for the team and Jenny and I have a massive job ahead of us.

"I was nervous when I came in especially after losing quick wickets but I felt proud at the end of the day."

This Test is England's first match since they became full-time professionals in May when central contracts were given to 18 players.

After the four-day Test, the sides meet in three one-day internationals and before England play South Africa in three Twenty20 internationals.

England women v India 13-16 Aug: Only Test, Wormsley 21 Aug: 1st ODI, Scarborough 23 Aug: 2nd ODI, Scarborough 25 Aug: 3rd ODI, Lord's

England women v South Africa 1 Sep: 1st T20, Chelmsford 3 Sep: 2nd T20, Northampton 7 Sep: 3rd T20, Edgbaston