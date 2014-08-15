Alex Hales: Notts batsman wants more England opportunities

Hales has scored a T20 century for England, against Sri Lanka in Chittagong in May

Nottinghamshire batsman Alex Hales says he is playing the best cricket of his career as he pushes for selection in England's limited-overs squad.

Hales followed a century for England Lions last week by scoring 141 off 96 balls as Notts thrashed Middlesex in the One-Day Cup on Thursday.

"I'm feeling in really good nick across all three formats," the 25-year-old told BBC Sport.

"When you come across patches like this you want to cash in whenever you can."

Hales has played 32 Twenty20 internationals for England since his debut in 2011, but is now a strong candidate to feature in the upcoming 50-overs series against India.

"All I can do is knock on the door with performances for Notts and the Lions," he said.

"My performances in T20 for England have been some of the best of my career so far, so hopefully if I do get the chance in one-dayers, I can take some of that experience in and hopefully build some big innings in that format as well."

Summer of centuries 14 Aug: 141 v Middlesex (One-Day Cup) 6 Aug: 101 England Lions v Sri Lanka A (50 overs) 27 Jul: 116 v Sussex(One-Day Cup) 29 Jun: 183 v Warwickshire (Championship) 3 Jun: 167 v Sussex (Championship)

Hales has also been backed by the likes of former England captain Michael Vaughan to eventually break into the Test set-up, and emulate Australia's David Warner, who started his international career as a T20 player before excelling in the longer form of the game.

After working on his technique over the winter, Hales averages almost 53 in first-class cricket this season, and believes a step up to the Test arena is achievable.

"At the moment, yes I really do," he said. "I feel confident in my game across all three formats.

"I still have a lot of work to do to push for a place in that Test side, but I feel I have learned from last year, and I think I have moved forward with my technique.

"Last year was a torrid time in four-day cricket, and I had a long winter to think about my technique and think about moving forward, so I'm pleased I'm scoring runs across all three formats."

Since Andrew Strauss' retirement in 2012, Nick Compton, Joe Root, Michael Carberry and Sam Robson have all struggled to cement a place at the top of the order in the Test side alongside captain Alastair Cook.

And Hales knows scoring runs domestically is the best way to alert the England selectors.

"I think there are always openings," he added. "If you do well in county cricket you can always put pressure on the guys above, and that's been my aim this year."