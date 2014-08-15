Essex: Tom Westley signs a new contract until the end of 2016

Westley made two centuries in the T20 Blast group stages

Batsman Tom Westley has signed a two-year contract extension with Division Two side Essex until the end of 2016.

The 25-year-old is Essex's leading run-scorer, having scored centuries across all three formats and has amassed over 1,300 runs so far.

"The team are striving for success and it's an exciting time to be at the club," Westley told the club website.

"I strongly believe that we have something special happening with a good group of players."

Essex head coach Paul Grayson added: "Tom is very ambitious cricketer and I believe he has the quality to continue to progress and play at the next level with England.

"It is great news that he has committed his future to the club. He has been an outstanding performer in all competitions, particularly in one-day cricket."