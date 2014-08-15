Chris Jones: Somerset batsman decides to retire from cricket

  • From the section Cricket
Chris Jones
Jones has played eight Championship matches for Somerset this season

Somerset batsman Chris Jones has decided to quit professional cricket at the end of the season to pursue a career away from the game.

The 23-year-old academy graduate was awarded his first contract in 2009.

Jones' most memorable moment came in 2011 when he hit his maiden first-class century against Australia, days after collecting his first-class honours degree from Durham University.

He has played eight Championship matches this season, scoring 339 runs.

Dorset-born Jones said: "While it has been a relatively short career, I feel very privileged to take so many memories and friends with me.

"Somerset has been a massive part of my life for the past 10 years and so it's inevitably very sad to be leaving at the end of the year. However, I feel now is the right time to leave to pursue other avenues of interest in my life."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story