Chris Jones: Somerset batsman decides to retire from cricket
- From the section Cricket
Somerset batsman Chris Jones has decided to quit professional cricket at the end of the season to pursue a career away from the game.
The 23-year-old academy graduate was awarded his first contract in 2009.
Jones' most memorable moment came in 2011 when he hit his maiden first-class century against Australia, days after collecting his first-class honours degree from Durham University.
He has played eight Championship matches this season, scoring 339 runs.
Dorset-born Jones said: "While it has been a relatively short career, I feel very privileged to take so many memories and friends with me.
"Somerset has been a massive part of my life for the past 10 years and so it's inevitably very sad to be leaving at the end of the year. However, I feel now is the right time to leave to pursue other avenues of interest in my life."