England women v India: Tourists face final-day chase

Gunn's unbeaten 62 was her highest Test score

Women's Test, Wormsley (day three of four): England 92 & 202 v India 114 & 119-4 Scorecard

England face a battle to win the Women's Test, where India will begin the fourth and final day on 119-4 needing 181 to win at Wormsley.

The hosts began day three on 110-6, a lead of 88, and were indebted to Sarah Taylor (40) and Jenny Gunn (62 not out), who helped them reach 202.

Openers Thirush Kamini (28) and Smriti Mandhana (51) added 76 before both fell lbw to seamer Kate Cross (3-35).

India captain Mithali Raj (20 not out) was still there at the close.

If the tourists triumph on Saturday, it will be the second highest successful run chase in women's Test history.

Highest successful fourth-innings chases in Women's Tests 198-3: Australia v England, Sydney, 2011 173-3: England v New Zealand, Christchurch, 1969 173-6: England v New Zealand, Wanganui, 1992 160-8: Australia v England, Worcester, 1951

Another record has already tumbled as Cross's two lbws took the total to a record 20 in a women's Test.

Having not chosen a frontline spinner in seam-friendly conditions, England even turned to Heather Knight's part-time off-spin as they struggled to dislodge the Indian openers, as Mandhana joined Gunn as the only two batters to pass 50 in the match.

Gunn, who had taken 5-19 in India's first innings, battled her way to her highest Test score, her unbeaten 62 coming from 181 balls, and she received good support from Anya Shrubsole, who took 70 balls to score 14 as the pair added 58 for the eighth wicket before Shrubsole fell to seamer Jhulan Goswami (4-48).

But Shrubsole and Gunn then went wicketless with the new ball as India set themselves a platform for a final-day charge, although Gunn held a slip catch to give vice-captain Knight her maiden Test wicket, and Cross struck again, removing Harmanpreet Kaur for a duck.

This Test is England's first match since they became full-time professionals in May when central contracts were given to 18 players.

After the four-day Test, the sides meet in three one-day internationals and then England play South Africa in three Twenty20 internationals.

England women v India 13-16 Aug: Only Test, Wormsley 21 Aug: 1st ODI, Scarborough 23 Aug: 2nd ODI, Scarborough 25 Aug: 3rd ODI, Lord's

England women v South Africa 1 Sep: 1st T20, Chelmsford 3 Sep: 2nd T20, Northampton 7 Sep: 3rd T20, Edgbaston