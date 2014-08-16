Sri Lanka v Pakistan: Rangana Herath takes nine wickets

Herath's return of 9-127 is the best by a left-arm bowler in Tests

Second Test, Colombo (SSC) (day three): Sri Lanka 320 & 177-2 v Pakistan 332 Match scorecard

Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath recorded the best bowling figures in a Test for 12 years on day three of the second Test against Pakistan.

The slow left-armer took 9-127 as the hosts restricted Pakistan to 332 in their first innings, replying to 320.

Herath had five wickets overnight and continued his onslaught in the morning session, removing centurion Sarfraz Ahmed and polishing off the tail.

The haul is the best by a left-armer in Test history.

Sri Lanka closed the third day on 177-2 - a lead of 165 - with Kumar Sangakkara 54 not out and Mahela Jayawardene unbeaten on 49 in his final Test innings before retirement.

Earlier, Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfraz struck his maiden Test hundred.

Herath accounted for him soon after, giving keeper Niroshan Dickwella his fifth catch of the innings, before completing his record haul by bowling Saeed Ajmal.

It continued a superb series for the 36-year-old, who took nine wickets in the first Test at Galle as Sri Lanka won by seven wickets.

Herath now has 55 Test wickets in 2014, comfortably ahead of the next most prolific bowler, England's James Anderson with 38.

Only 16 men have taken nine wickets or more in a Test innings. The last man to accomplish the feat was Herath's former team-mate Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 9-51 against Zimbabwe at Kandy in 2002.