Women's Test: India beat England by six wickets at Wormsley

India had not played a Test match since 2006

Women's Test, Wormsley (day four of four): India 114 & 183-4 beat England 92 & 202 by six wickets Scorecard (external site)

Captain Mithali Raj steered India to victory over England on the final day of the women's Test at Wormsley.

Set 181 to win, India began the day on 119-4, with England knowing Raj stood between them and any hope of victory.

But the India skipper hit 50 not out, adding 68 with nightwatchman Shikha Pandey (28 not out) as England's seam-heavy attack failed to break through.

The sides now meet in three one-day internationals which form part of the inaugural ICC Women's Championship.

It represents a major triumph for India, who have not played a Test since 2006 and struggled in recent global limited-overs tournaments.

By contrast, England will reflect on a poor batting performance on the first morning of their first match since the squad were awarded full-time professional contracts by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

England women v India 13-16 Aug: Only Test, Wormsley - India win by six wickets 21 Aug: 1st ODI, Scarborough 23 Aug: 2nd ODI, Scarborough 25 Aug: 3rd ODI, Lord's

"It didn't start well with me losing the toss but that's no excuse as we didn't bat well. It doesn't matter how much money you're paid, you've got to turn up," captain Charlotte Edwards told BBC Test Match Special.

"India were the better team over the four days. We didn't play straight enough and our total of 92 wasn't enough. We bowled well to get them out for 114, but a lead of 180 wasn't going to be good enough."

Jenny Gunn, replaced as vice-captain by Heather Knight earlier this summer, was named as player of the match after taking 5-19 in India's first innings before giving England hope with an unbeaten 62 in their second innings - the biggest score of the match.

Edwards added: "Hopefully we'll come back better in the one-day internationals.

"We'd like to play more Tests and we've got to work on the longer form of the game to improve our Test cricket over the next few years."

The first one-day international is at Scarborough on Thursday.

Raj and Pandey saw India home before lunch without losing a wicket