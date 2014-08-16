Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire spinner to leave county

Rafiq captained Yorkshire in Andrew Gale's absence during the summer of 2012

Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq will leave Headingley at the end of the season after he was not offered a new deal to stay at the club.

Rafiq, 23, has played 25 first-class matches, 20 List A matches and 60 T20 games since making his debut in 2008.

He made his debut at 17 in 2008 and captained the club in 2012 when Andrew Gale was injured, becoming the youngest Yorkshire player to take the role.

"I am naturally sad to be leaving the club," Rafiq told the club website.

Rafiq played a crucial role in the club's promotion season of 2012 and was integral in the final match against Essex, when he hit half-centuries in both innings and took 8-115 with the ball.

"I am hopeful that the chance to get more regular first-team opportunities under my belt will help continue my development and is the best thing for my cricket at this stage of my career," he added.