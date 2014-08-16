Ireland women win European T20 title with two games to spare

Opener Claire Shillington helped Ireland put on 77 for the first wicket

Ireland's women clinched the European T20 title with two games to spare as they defeated the Netherlands by nine wickets at Rugby on Saturday.

The Irish restricted the Dutch to 86-4 as teenager Lucy O'Reill had the best bowling figures of 2-14.

Cecelia Joyce hit 39 with Clare Shillington contributing 31 as the Irish put on 77 for the first wicket in just 56 balls.

Ireland completed their win with 8.2 overs and nine wickets to spare.

The Irish will be hoping to finish the tournament on a high when they face the Netherlands again and Scotland on Sunday.

The tournament victory completes a memorable year for Irish women's cricket at European tournaments.

The Irish Under 17s and 19s both won their respective ICC Europe Challenge Series against Scotland and The Netherlands while the Under 15s were unbeaten as they won their tournament earlier this month.