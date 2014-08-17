Weekend cricket results
-
- From the section Cricket
August 16
Ulster Bank Premier League
CSNI v Ballymena
Ballymena 113 N Jones 3-17
CSNI 114-4 J van der Merwe 49 no
CSNI won by six wickets
North Down v Muckamore
Muckamore 217 N Gill 53
North Down 218-7 J Terrett 69 no
North Down won by three wickets
Waringstown v CIYMS
Waringstown 273-5 L Nelson 126, J McCollum 65
CIYMS 129 N Waller 27
Waringstown won by 144 runs
Lisburn v Instonians - postponed
SUNDAY
RSA Irish Senior Cup Semi-Finals
North Down v The Hills
The Hills 223-8. M Sorensen 64
North Down 220 J Terrett 65, N Larkin 60
The Hills won by three runs
Pembroke v Clontarf
Pembroke 255 Clontarf 256-7
Clontarf won by three wickets
O'Neill's Ulster Cup Final
Bready v Waringstown
Bready 185-9 D Barr 41, B Crumley 30, J Hall 3-25
Waringstown 91 J Mitchell 16, R Barr 3-23, C Young 3-24
Bready won by 94 runs (D/L)
Faughan Valley Senior Twenty20 final
Donemana v Coleraine
Donemana 84-2 after 11 overs. Play abandoned after rain.
Donemana defeated Coleraine 2/0 in a bowl out