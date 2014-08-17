Weekend cricket results

From the section

August 16

Ulster Bank Premier League

CSNI v Ballymena

Ballymena 113 N Jones 3-17

CSNI 114-4 J van der Merwe 49 no

CSNI won by six wickets

North Down v Muckamore

Muckamore 217 N Gill 53

North Down 218-7 J Terrett 69 no

North Down won by three wickets

Waringstown v CIYMS

Waringstown 273-5 L Nelson 126, J McCollum 65

CIYMS 129 N Waller 27

Waringstown won by 144 runs

Lisburn v Instonians - postponed

SUNDAY

RSA Irish Senior Cup Semi-Finals

North Down v The Hills

The Hills 223-8. M Sorensen 64

North Down 220 J Terrett 65, N Larkin 60

The Hills won by three runs

Pembroke v Clontarf

Pembroke 255 Clontarf 256-7

Clontarf won by three wickets

O'Neill's Ulster Cup Final

Bready v Waringstown

Bready 185-9 D Barr 41, B Crumley 30, J Hall 3-25

Waringstown 91 J Mitchell 16, R Barr 3-23, C Young 3-24

Bready won by 94 runs (D/L)

Faughan Valley Senior Twenty20 final

Donemana v Coleraine

Donemana 84-2 after 11 overs. Play abandoned after rain.

Donemana defeated Coleraine 2/0 in a bowl out