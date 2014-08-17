Mahela Jayawardene scores 54 in final Test innings for Sri Lanka

Second Test, Colombo (SSC) (day four): Sri Lanka 320 & 282 v Pakistan 332 & 127-7 Match scorecard

Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene's final Test innings saw him reach his 50th half century.

Jayawardene reached 54 in the second innings of the second Test in the two-match home series against Pakistan before getting out.

The 37-year-old will retire from the longer format of the game after the series, which Sri Lanka lead 1-0.

Sri Lanka look set to make it 2-0 as they have Pakistan, who need 271 to win, at 127-7 at the close on day four.

The 10,000 Test runs club *Kallis, Dravid and Lara played one game for an ICC World XI against Australia in 2005 15,921 Sachin Tendulkar India 13,378 Ricky Ponting Australia 13,289 Jacques Kallis South Africa* 13,288 Rahul Dravid India* 11,988 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 11,953 Brian Lara West Indies* 11,814 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 11,414 Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 11,174 Allan Border Australia 10,927 Steve Waugh Australia 10,122 Sunil Gavaskar India

Jayawardene, who ends his Test career as the seventh highest run scorer in the five-day format, reached his 50 when he swept a four to fine leg off the bowling of Saeed Ajmal.

However, he followed Kumar Sangakkara (59) to the pavilion in the first 30 minutes of play after he tried to hit Ajmal over mid-wicket but was caught by Ahmed Shehzad.

The former Sri Lanka captain received a standing ovation from the crowd all the way back to the pavilion.

His batting career in Test cricket ended with Jayawardene scoring 11,814 runs from 149 Tests at an average of 49.84.

Jayawardene needed to score 90 in his final innings to average 50 in Test cricket and bows out as the only player in the all-time top-10 list of Test run scorers not to do so.