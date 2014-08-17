England captain Alastair Cook says his side played "almost the perfect games" in the last two Tests after completing a 3-1 series victory over India.

A rampant England thrashed India inside three days in the fifth Test to complete a remarkable comeback, with Cook pointing to the third Test in Southampton as being a "turning point".

Their third successive victory capped an extraordinary turnaround since the hosts were beaten by 95 runs in the second Test at Lord's to go 1-0 down in the series.