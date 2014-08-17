Cecelia Joyce hits ton as Irish maintain winning Euro T20 run

Cecelia Joyce [right] hit 21 boundaries in her unbeaten 119 in the T20 win over Scotland

Cecelia Joyce became only the second Irish woman to score an international T20 century as she helped Ireland hammer Scotland by 117 runs on Sunday.

With the European T20 title already secured by the Irish, they also defeated the Netherlands by 84 runs in the earlier morning game.

Joyce hit 21 boundaries as she and Kate McKenna shared a third-wicket stand of 160 against the Scots.

That helped Ireland accumulate a total of 181-3.

Louise McCarthy claimed 3-7, while Kim Garth took 2-8 as Scotland were dismissed for just 64 with only Olivia Rae [22] and Kari Anderson [21] offering any semblance of resistance.

Clare Shillington's undefeated 72 from 59 balls provided the basis of their total of 143-4 in the morning win over the Dutch.

Shillington, Ireland's most capped player, shared a second-wicket stand of 94 with YMCA colleague Gaby Lewis [38].

In reply, the Dutch could only muster 59, with Elena Tice [3-5] and McCarthy the best with the ball in another emphatic all-round display.

The tournament win had already been guaranteed by Saturday's nine-wicket win over the Dutch.

Joyce was named most valuable player of the tournament and she and her Irish team-mates will be in action again next month in a three-match T20 series against South Africa.