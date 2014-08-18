BBC Sport - Peter Moores: England must 'keep moving forward'

England must 'keep moving forward' - Moores

  • From the section Cricket

England coach Peter Moores says that his players must "keep moving forward" following their 3-1 series win over India.

Moores feels that his new team have formed a "tight bond" and a "style of playing" and thinks that his players should now take the time to reflect on how they can each improve their game.

The five-match ODI series against India starts in Bristol on Monday 25 August but England's Test side are not back in action until next April when they take on the West Indies in a three-Test tour of the Caribbean.

Top videos

Video

England must 'keep moving forward' - Moores

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories