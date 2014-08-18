England coach Peter Moores says that his players must "keep moving forward" following their 3-1 series win over India.

Moores feels that his new team have formed a "tight bond" and a "style of playing" and thinks that his players should now take the time to reflect on how they can each improve their game.

The five-match ODI series against India starts in Bristol on Monday 25 August but England's Test side are not back in action until next April when they take on the West Indies in a three-Test tour of the Caribbean.