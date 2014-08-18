Glamorgan coach Toby Radford criticises players after fourth loss

Glamorgan coach Toby Radford has criticised his batsmen's technique

Glamorgan coach Toby Radford has questioned his batsmen's technique after his side slipped to their fourth straight County Championship defeat.

The Welsh county went down by 63 runs to Essex on Monday after defeats by Worcestershire, Surrey and Derbyshire.

"I think we set up very well in 50-over cricket and Twenty20 cricket where we are very, very competitive," he said.

"[But] in four-day cricket certainly [we] haven't shown the technique or the mindset to bat long periods of time."

Radford added: "We know what needs to be addressed. Ultimately it's up to us and the players to address it.

"It has been a bad run from us."

But despite his criticism, Glamorgan did have their opportunities at St Helen's.

The turning point of the match was when South African batsman Jacques Rudolph dropped a catch at second slip in the second innings and instead of going for a first-ball duck, Essex batsman Greg Smith went on to make 58.

"I think we had periods in this game where it was there for the taking. It ebbed and flowed and in the end we came up 60 runs short," Radford reflected.

"We scored 161 in the first innings and that deficit of 120 going into the second innings really put us on the back foot.

"When Essex went into bat they were 80-odd for five and a big catch went down at second slip.

"It could have been one of the match-defining moments because Michael Hogan was in the middle of a good spell and charging in.

"You just felt we could have been chasing 230-240 instead of 340. We would have had a good spell then."

Glamorgan have now slipped down to eighth place in Division Two and with only three games remaining have no hope of getting into the promotion places.