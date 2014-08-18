Tom Fell: Worcestershire batsman signs new two-year contract

Worcestershire's Tom Fell hit three consecutive 50s earlier in August

Worcestershire batsman Tom Fell has signed a new two-year contract with the club until the end of the 2016 season.

The 20-year-old, who has a first-class average of 34.18, had one year remaining on his previous deal.

He told the club website: "It has been a good last couple of months and nice to get some runs, proving that I can do it on the one-day stage as well.

"I can relax a bit more, knowing I've got another year behind me, and I want to keep on improving in all aspects."

All-rounder Joe Leach and bowler Chris Russell both also recently signed new deals with Worcestershire.

Director of Cricket Steve Rhodes added: "Fell is a really exciting cricketer, not just because of his two hundreds in four-day cricket this year.

"He's also played well in the 50-over competition and is a young player who has got a bright future. We feel he is going to be part of this club for a long time.

"He is one of the types of cricketers that we want on a long contract so we are delighted he has extended."

Fell was Worcestershire's top-scorer in this year's One-Day Cup with 341 runs and an average of 48.71.