James Anderson: England pace bowler will not curb aggression

England's James Anderson took 25 wickets in the series, six more than the next most successful bowler

England seamer James Anderson says he will not curb his aggression as he closes in on Sir Ian Botham's Test wicket record for England.

Anderson, 32, took 25 wickets in the 3-1 series win over India to leave him three short of Botham's total of 383.

He was found not guilty of misconduct after being accused of pushing India's Ravindra Jadeja at Trent Bridge.

"What's helped in the last five or six years is I've been aggressive and tried to have the odd word," said Anderson.

"The reason I struggled in the early part of my career is because I was the timid, shy character that I am off the field, on the field.

Leading Test wicket-takers for England Wickets Average Tests Sir Ian Botham 383 28.40 102 James Anderson 380 29.72 99 Bob Willis 325 25.20 90 Fred Trueman 307 21.57 67 Derek Underwood 297 25.83 86

"To try and get the best out of me, that's what we found - to be aggressive."

India claimed Anderson pushed and verbally abused all-rounder Jadeja as the players left the field during the first Test, a level three breach of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) code of conduct which carried a maximum four-Test ban.

However, the Lancashire right-armer was cleared by an independent commissioner at a hearing held after the third Test, and the ICC chose not to appeal against the verdict despite a written complaint from India.

Anderson's new-ball spells then helped set up successive innings victories at Old Trafford and The Oval in the final two Tests as England swept to a first series win since last summer's Ashes.

He said the incident with Jadeja made him "more determined to perform on the field".

"Perhaps in the last few games I've concentrated more on being aggressive with the ball rather than my mouth," he added.

England's next Test assignment is in the West Indies next April, and the Lancashire bowler will win his 100th cap if he plays in the first Test.

Asked about beating Botham's record, which has stood since 1992, Anderson said: "It's on people's minds.

"If I do get there I'll be happy that people will stop talking about it because it's driving me a bit mad."