England v India: Alex Hales named in ODI squad, Ravi Bopara out

Alex Hales is one of only 11 batsmen to have scored a Twenty20 international century

England have called up Nottinghamshire batsman Alex Hales for the one-day international series against India.

Hales, 25, averages 37.85 in 32 Twenty20 internationals for England, but has yet to play an ODI.

There is no place for all-rounder and limited-overs regular Ravi Bopara in the 15-man squad while paceman Stuart Broad, facing surgery on a longstanding knee injury, also misses out.

The five-match ODI series begins at Bristol on 25 August.

It will be followed by a T20 international at Edgbaston on 7 September.

England completed a 3-1 Test series win over India with an innings-and-244-run win at The Oval on Sunday.

England v India ODI & T20 schedule 25 August: 1st ODI, Bristol 27 August: 2nd ODI, Cardiff 30 August: 3rd ODI, Trent Bridge 2 September: 4th ODI, Edgbaston 5 September: 5th ODI, Headingley 7 September: Twenty20 international, Edgbaston

Aside from Broad, who will seek a specialist surgical opinion on his knee later this week, opener Sam Robson is the only player from the final Test XI not involved in the squad.

Pace bowler Steven Finn, who has not represented England in any format since last September but recently returned to the Test squad, is included, as is all-rounder Ben Stokes who was dropped after the second Test against India.

Despite the absence of Bopara, one-day regulars Eoin Morgan and James Tredwell retain their ODI places, as does left-arm seamer Harry Gurney who made his one-day debut earlier this season, but seamer Tim Bresnan and opener Michael Carberry are omitted, having been in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka in May and June.

Hales, who made his T20 debut in 2011, became the first England player to score a T20 century when he hit an unbeaten 116 off 64 balls to help beat Sri Lanka in the World Twenty20 in March.

However, he was overlooked for the home one-day series defeat by Sri Lanka this summer.

Alex Hales' career in numbers Matches Runs Average Strike rate First-class 71 4,293 37.00 58.99 List A 80 2,711 35.67 99.77 Twenty20 116 3,240 30.00 139.83

He made 101 for England Lions against Sri Lanka A this month, 141 in Nottinghamshire's victory over Middlesex in the One-Day Cup and 102 not out in the County Championship win against Northants on Monday.

He has scored 926 Championship runs at an average of 54.47 this season, including a one-game loan spell at Worcestershire, and averages 70 from four One-Day Cup matches.

Although Finn, 25, was included in the England squad for the final two Tests against India, he has not played since last summer's one-day series against Australia.

He returned home early from the Ashes tour without playing a game to "work on technical aspects of his game".

However, he has taken 44 wickets at 29.72 apiece in 10 Championship games for Middlesex this season.

National selector James Whitaker said: "With the ICC Cricket World Cup now less than six months away our focus over the coming months switches to identifying our strongest possible squad for that competition.

"However this is an important series in its own right and we have selected 15 players who we believe will perform well against an Indian side with a strong one-day record."

England now play only one-day and T20 cricket until April 2015. They face seven ODIs in Sri Lanka later this year, and a triangular ODI series against India and hosts Australia shortly before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand gets under way in February 2015.

England one-day squad: Alastair Cook (Essex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Ian Bell (Warwickshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wk), Steven Finn (Middlesex), Harry Gurney (Nottinghamshire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), James Tredwell (Kent), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).