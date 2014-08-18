Monty Panesar showing his class - Essex boss Grayson

Panesar has not played for England since the Ashes series whitewash at the turn of the year

Essex coach Paul Grayson has said Monty Panesar's match-winning performance against Glamorgan was a mark of the England spinner's quality.

The 32-year-old took match figures of 11-168 after four weeks without first-team cricket.

"He was brilliant this week and I think he showed everyone watching what a class bowler he is and that's why we signed him," Grayson told BBC Essex.

"Monty was outstanding and bowled very well for the second team last week."

Panesar has not featured during the break from County Championship cricket, sitting out the series of T20 Blast and One-Day Cup matches.

He was dropped from the side earlier this summer for poor timekeeping and has been overlooked by England completely this season.

But the former Sussex bowler has taken 37 wickets in 11 Division Two games this summer at an average of 26.37

"He's in a good place at the moment. He bowled at a good pace and he's got that natural variation," added Grayson.

Essex are now unbeaten in four Division Two matches, having won three and drawn one, and have three games left to close the 20-point gap on second-placed Hampshire, who occupy the final promotion spot.

"The good thing is we all believe we can still improve," said Grayson.

"There are parts of our cricket that can be more ruthless at times."