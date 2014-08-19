Cornwall end Minor Counties campaign with 93-run Dorset loss

Cornwall ended their Minor Counties Championship campaign with another loss after going down by 93 runs to Dorset.

Chasing 246 runs to win, Cornwall were bowled out for just 153 as skipper Mathew Robins hit 39 at Dean Park.

Glyn Furnival had taken 6-85 as Dorset were bowled out for 204 in their first innings, before skittling the Duchy for 147 in reply.

Christian Purchase then took 5-46 and Neil Ivamy 4-71 as Cornwall bowled Dorset out for 189.

