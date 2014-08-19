Ben Cox: Worcestershire keeper signs new two-year contract

Ben Cox made his Worcestershire debut aged 17 in 2009 and has been a regular pick for the first team this summer

Worcestershire wicketkeeper Ben Cox has signed a new two-year contract with the county which runs to the end of 2016.

The 22-year-old, whose previous deal had been due to expire later this year, has made 27 catches and three stumpings in this season's County Championship.

He told the club website: "I am over the moon to sign the new contract.

"Signing for two years gives me a bit of security. I'm just pleased that I've taken my chance this year and that the club have rewarded me for my efforts."

Cox hit his maiden first-class century for the county against Hampshire in June. and in total has scored 1271 runs at an average of 25.42 in 38 first-class matches for the New Road outfit.

Director of cricket Steve Rhodes added: "In many ways you could say it is a breakthrough season because Ben has been consistent in his cricket so far this year, batting well and keeping well.

"He's now becoming more of a presence on the field and enjoying the role of being more of a senior figure in the fielding group."

Batsman Tom Fell also agreed a new deal with the Division Two leaders on Monday, while all-rounder Joe Leach and fast bowler Chris Russell both recently extended their contracts too.