Minor Counties: Devon beat Berkshire by four wickets

Charlie Miles' figures of five wickets for nine runs were his best ever for Devon

Devon director of cricket Keith Donohue has hailed his side's four-wicket Minor Counties win over Berkshire as one of the best of the year.

Devon overturned a 141-run first-innings deficit to end their Western Division campaign on a high.

"It's probably the most pleasing win of the season," he told BBC Sport.

"We've put in one of our strongest performances in this second innings, shown a good deal of character and that we're a tough team at this level."

After skipper James Morris' 88 had helped Berkshire to a first-innings total of 304-9, Devon slumped to 163 all out in reply as only captain Josh Bess (38) got above 30 with the bat.

Devon's 2014 MCCA Western Division results June: Beat Dorset by and innings and 43 runs June: Beat Oxfordshire by nine wickets July: Drew with Cheshire July: Drew with Wiltshire August: Lost by 58 runs to Shropshire August: Beat Berkshire by four wickets

But young spinner Charlie Miles then stole the show for Devon as he took five wickets for just nine runs, while Trevor Anning took 4-31 as Devon bowled Berkshire out for 86, with the final six wickets going for only 10 runs.

Opener Rob Holman then hit 80 as Devon reached 231-6 in their second innings to seal the win.

"Having been so far behind in the game after the first innings, to turn that around, is testament to what a strong group we're beginning to become," Donohue added.

"People talk too much sometimes about momentum, but it certainly swung in our favour in that instance there."

And Donohue was impressed with how teenage bowler Miles stepped up in the second innings.

"It was a pretty special performance. As a young off-spinner coming into the team it's very difficult to hit the ground running and we've seen quite a big improvement in him as the season's gone on, culminating in that terrific effort."

With results still to come in it is unlikely that Devon will be able to reach their first Minor Counties Championship final since they last won the title in 2011, after two weeks ago and last month.